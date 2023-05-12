Tánaiste welcomes release of Irishman Bernard Phelan from prison in Iran

Tipperary man Bernard Phelan had been detained in Iran since last October

Irishman Bernard Phelan, who had been detained in Iran since last October, has been released from prison following a “very difficult ordeal” for him and his family, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Phelan (64), originally from Co Tipperary, was arrested a number of months ago during protests against the Iranian regime. His family said he had been sentenced to serve 6½ years in prison in the Middle Eastern country.

Mr Phelan, who lives in France, works for an Iranian tour operator and was travelling on a French passport at the time of his arrest.

His family had campaigned for his release in recent months, highlighting major concerns about his deteriorating mental and physical health, as well as the conditions he has been held in.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, the Iranian embassy in Dublin said “constructive diplomatic engagement” between Ireland and Iran had resulted in the “pardoning and releasing” of Mr Phelan. The embassy said he had been released “on consular and humanitarian grounds”.

Mr Martin confirmed on Friday that Mr Phelan had been released from prison in Iran and was “now on his way home to his family”.

In a statement, Mr Martin said the last seven months had been “a very difficult ordeal for Bernard and for his family”.

The Fianna Fáil leader said many people had worked “tirelessly” to see him released.

“I am deeply appreciative of the efforts of the French Government and my counterpart, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, for their work to resolve this case,” he said.

Mr Martin also acknowledged the assistance of Iranian foreign minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian, as well as Irish diplomats in Dublin and in Tehran.

He said he had “continually stressed” the urgency of Mr Phelan’s release, which had been a “key priority” for him as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Irish diplomats, along with their French counterparts, had been working to secure Mr Phelan’s release on health grounds.

Mr Phelan has significant heart issues and his family previously expressed serious concern for his health after he attempted to go on hunger strike in protest against his detention.

His family said he was detained by Iranian authorities while on a research trip in the city of Mashhad, where he was bundled into a car by masked men and taken to prison.