Skellig Michael to reopen this weekend after dispute involving staff resolved

Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) is a twin-pinnacled crag 12km west of the Iveragh Peninsula in Co Kerry. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

Unesco World Heritage site Skellig Michael will open for the season on Saturday following the resolution of the dispute with Office of Public Works (OPW) staff who work on the island.

Ten workers inhabit the island during the tourist season and they were paid a “country allowance” for the inconvenience of living in a place where there is no running water and where they are isolated from the mainland for weeks at a time.

The arrangement with the OPW, which is in charge of the island, fell foul of the Revenue Commissioners and was referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for arbitration.

Agreement was reached last Thursday after a mediation process chaired by WRC industrial relations officer Robert O’Leary.

Siptu official Jay Roberts said the country allowance/subsistence rate was not restored but a “bespoke” Skellig Michael arrangement was concluded, which addressed the loss of earnings suffered by its members.

The workers agreed unanimously to support the proposal. “The new agreement given certainty to members earnings and ensures that the excellent service that our members provide on Skellig Michael can continue unhindered,” Mr Roberts confirmed.

“OPW Skellig Michael members can now look forward to welcoming the people of Ireland, and the tourists to Ireland, on to Skellig Michael and to share its wonderful history with them.”

The resolution of the dispute is being welcomed by the many ferry operators and accommodation providers who depend on the island’s status as one of the few world-renowned tourist attractions in Ireland.

Skellig Michael was made a Unesco World Heritage site in 1996 and achieved global popularity with its use in the Star Wars franchise films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. It was a 6th century monastery and remains a hugely important sanctuary for populations of seabirds.

David Walsh, the owner of the The Force Awakens ferry boat that brings visitors to the island, said it is a relief for them that the season will open as usual.

He anticipated the weather will be sufficiently good to sail to the island on Saturday for the start of the season. The season usually ends on the last day of September.

Skellig Michael was closed to visitors last June for three weeks as a result of a rockfall incident. The OPW sent out specialist teams to assess the site and remove debris. The area involved was secured and the island reopened to visitors.

Only 180 people are allowed to visit the island at one time so as to preserve the island’s fragile ecology.

Mr Walsh said the surge of visitors that followed the Star Wars franchise has faded to be replaced by normal tourists and there is “plenty of availability” for the season.

Paul Devane of Skellig Michael Cruises said he was “confident enough” that the number of visitors will exceed pre-Covid 19 numbers this year.

“There is still a lot of bookings out there for July and August but the early bookings are filling up,” he said.

Mr Devane said he has eight boats circling the island and demand for that service has become “very big” in recent years especially from international tourists.

He maintains there is plenty of accommodation locally, he states, contrary to rumours that have been circulating on social media.