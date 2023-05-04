Man killed in Cavan collision involving car and lorry

The scene at Ballyjamesduff has been closed to traffic and diversions are in place. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man (20s) has died in a collision involving a car and a lorry in County Cavan.

Gardaí were on Thursday evening at the scene of the incident, which occurred shortly before 5pm on the N3 at New Inns, Ballyjamesduff.

The deceased was the driver and sole occupant of the car. No other serious injuries were reported.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight, with local diversions in place, and a forensic collision investigation will be carried out.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road user travelling on the N3 at the scene between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, or who may have camera or dash-cam footage, has been asked to contact the Garda.

Anyone with any information can contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.