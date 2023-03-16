Workers at Dundalk forklift plant stage second one-day strike

About 200 members of the Unite trade union are staging a second one-day strike at the Cargotec plant in Dundalk on Thursday. Production at the facility, which manufactures forklifts, is understood to have been disrupted for the day as a result of the dispute which centres on the transfer of some workers to another company.

The union has called on the company to enter talks about the process under which about 40 of its members in the paint section of the operation are being transferred to For Surface Protection (FSP). It has described the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) process undertaken by the company to date as entirely inadequate.

“It is not even that we are necessarily that we are opposed to the transfer but we need to ensure it is done on a voluntary basis and the interests of our members are protected,” said Unite’s Regional Coordinating Officer, Tom FitzGerald.

The company has previously said the process was carried out properly and that the terms and conditions of the affected workers are fully protected.

Both sides have accused the other of failing to engage properly.

Cargotec, previously known as Moffett, did not respond to attempts to contact it for comment but it has said the strike action could jeopardise a €50 million investment in a new plant announced last year.

The firm, which is Finnish-owned, opened the Dundalk plant in 1986 and puts the total number of employees there at about 400. Of those, 220 are members of United and are involved in the dispute.