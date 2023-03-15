St Patrick’s Day alcohol ban for Dublin city centre pubs and off-licences

A voluntary alcohol ban on all premises in Dublin city centre will be in place until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day, gardaí have said.

The ban will include a prohibition of alcohol being taken into the city centre on public transport.

It will mean that no pubs or off-licences, including supermarket off-licences, will sell alcohol in the city centre in an area from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis said alcohol vendors had made a “very significant contribution” in supporting recent St Patrick’s Day parades by keeping them closed until 4pm.

READ MORE

She said the ban was voluntary but generally adhered to “and we known from previous experience that this is a significant contributing factor to make sure it is an enjoyable experience for everyone”.

In addition gardaí will be operating a cordon around Temple Bar after the parade to stop overcrowding in the area.

All garda leave in the Dublin area has been cancelled with 600 personnel expected to be on duty from 5am throughout St Patrick’s day and night.

The St Patrick’s Day parade which begins at midday and lasts two hours will attract hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of Dublin.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Willis defended the opening hours for O’Connell Street’s new Garda station.

Gardaí have been criticised for plans to close the station at 2am every morning rather than running a 24 hour service.

“It will be open from 8am to 2am. After 2am I would rather have people on the street than indoors, but we will keep it under review.”

Despite the cost-of-living crisis all 1,700 tickets for the grandstands along the parade route have been sold. There are grandstand seats at Parnell Square, O’Connell Street and Westmoreland Street.

The tickets cost from €100 to €250 and the last of them sold out in the month.

St Patrick’s Festival spokesman Pat Carey said the price of grandstand tickets have increased by at least 20 per cent in the last year because the costs of staging the event had increased so much.

“All production costs have gone up hugely. The grandstand infrastructure comes over on boats from the UK. The cost of bringing anything in has gone through the roof,” he said.

Nevertheless, there is a lot of demand for the tickets. The last tranche of 50 tickets went on sale last month and sold out.

“It isn’t just American tourists, there are loads of Irish people who want to have a guaranteed seat,” he said.

The National St Patrick’s Festival, Dublin runs from March 16th to 19th and is now generally considered as heralding the start of the tourist season. The festival quarter will be located in the National Museum of Ireland Collins Barracks which will run events all day that are free of charge.

The theme of this year’s parade is “One” and is intended to reflect the diversity of the people now living in Dublin.

The parade will include 4,000 participants and 15 marching bands from Ireland, the US and Canada.

The Wexford-based theatre company Buí Bolg and their four huge mechanical snakes will play a prominent role.

The Ireland women’s football team, who made history by qualifying for this year’s World Cup for the first time, will act as grand marshal.

The weather on St Patrick’s Day for the parades looks much better than of late. It will be dry with temperatures of up to 12 degrees in Dublin.

Temperatures could rise to 16 degrees in other parts of the country, but heavy showers are expected along the south coast.

The Road Safety Authority said there was a “particular need for younger people to make good choices when using the roads this weekend”. Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority said, said up to half of the fatalities on the road to date this year were people aged 35 and under. For the whole of last year, this age group accounted for 32 per cent of fatalities.

There were 72 drivers arrested for drink driving and 33 arrested for drug driving over the St Patrick’s weekend last year, Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman said.

“The consequences of choosing to drink and drive are stark. You could cause a collision, you could cause a fatality and you could cause your own disqualification as a driver. All drink driving offences carry a period of disqualification,” she said.

Tommy Bowe, with Sam Waide, CEO the Road Safety Authority and Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, at the launch of a St Patrick’s weekend road safety appeal. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

In the last five years, 11 people have been killed and 55 people have been seriously injured on our roads over the St Patrick’s Bank holiday period.

Research published by the RSA in 2022 showed that one in four motorists (26 per cent) admitted there were “times when they may have been over the limit when driving the morning after a night out”.

Former Irish international rugby player and TV presenter Tommy Bowe has called on motorists, particularly younger drivers, to be safe on the roads this St Patrick’s weekend and to “never, ever drink and drive”.

Speaking at St David’s CBS Artane secondary school in Dublin on Wednesday, Bowe encouraged drivers to plan how they are going to get home safely this weekend and to “leave the keys at home” if they are planning to drink throughout the festivities.

Bowe teamed up with secondary students from the school and members of the Kilmore West Youth Project to show the dangers of drinking and driving. This included Bowe and the students donning ‘beer goggles’, which imitate the impairment effects of alcohol, and negotiating an obstacle course in pedal ‘go-karts’.

“Today I was able to experience first-hand, in a safe and controlled space, the impairment effects of alcohol on driving. It was very sobering. Any amount of alcohol can impair driving so it’s just not worth the risk,” he said.

Bowe advised people to “designate a driver, hire a minibus if heading out with a group of friends, use a taxi, hackney, or public transport if available” this St Patrick’s weekend.

“Remember to do the right thing the next morning too, as you may still have alcohol in your body, making you unsafe to drive,” he said.