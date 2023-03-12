Man released after questioning over PSNI officer shooting claim

File photo dated 20/01/19 of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Derry City in Northern Ireland, as a number of recommendations for improvements in PSNI professional standards have been made following several controversies, including allegations of misogyny and misuse of social media by officers.

Detectives investigating the shooting of a senior PSNI officer last month have released a man following questioning over a purported dissident republican claim of responsibility for the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot four times in front of his son while loading footballs into the boot of his car at a leisure complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22nd.

The New IRA purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in a typed statement that appeared on a wall in Derry and was signed by “T O’Neill”, a name used by the dissident republican group in the past.

The dissident group, who are the prime suspects in the shooting, have previously claimed responsibility for acts by posting notices around the streets of Derry. They call themselves the IRA, but are usually referred to as the New IRA to distinguish them from the Provisional IRA.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Saturday in connection with the claim relating to Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell following the search of a property in Derry. On Sunday evening the PSNI said the man has been released.

The investigation continues. A reward of £150,000 (€168,243) is on offer for information leading to arrest and conviction.