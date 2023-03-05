Temperatures set to plummet as yellow ice warning issued

Sunday night will see some scattered showers, fog in patches with temperatures between minus 1 and 3 degrees. Frost may develop under clearer skies. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow ice warning for the entire country.

The warning will come into effect from 6pm on Monday and remain place until 10am on Tuesday.

The forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, including icy stretches.

Monday looks set to bring mixed condition of hazy sunny spells and scattered showers before turning very cold in the evening with icy stretches. Monday night will see temperatures fall to between 0 and minus 4 degrees.

Earlier this week, Met Éireann were monitoring a meteorological phenomenon known as a sudden stratospheric warming event. These events can bring cold and dry conditions and a similar phenomenon was partially response for the conditions that brought on the 2018 Beast from the East which covered Ireland and the UK in extreme snowfall and cold temperatures.