Defence Forces soldier who died in Spanish parachuting incident represented Ireland at skydiving

File photograph of members of the Defence forces on parade during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, at Collins Barracks in Dublin last year. Photograph: PA

A member of the Defence Forces who died in a skydiving accident in Spain has been named as Company Sergeant Declan ‘Doc’ O’Connell.

The soldier, who is in his 50s, was not on active duty at the time of the tragedy which occurred on Sunday morning.

Company Sergeant O’Connell was an experienced skydiver who first took up his hobby in 2004. In 2016, he was part of the first Irish group to make the podium at the World Indoor Sky Dive Championship, which won gold.

The Defence Forces said it is aware of the case and is liaising with the man’s family. The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

READ MORE

Company Sergeant O’Donnell was a member of the Flanagan’s darts team in Newbridge. In a statement on its Facebook page, the team paid tribute to him.

“The committee would like to pass on its condolences to the family and friends of Declan O’Connell of Flanagan’s darts team, who tragically passed away today. Doc has been a KDDL [Kildare District Darts League] member for over a decade, and won the league in 2017 and last season with Flanagan’s.”

The Reserve Defence Forces Representative Association expressed condolences to the family of CS O’Connell who was due to be married to his long-term partner in April.

The association tweeted: “It is with great sadness that RDFRA has learned of the tragic passing of CS Declan “Doc” O’Connell. The Association wishes to extend its deepest condolences to all of his family, friends and comrades”.

Company Sergeant O’Connell was also a long-term member of Newbridge’s Sarsfields GAA club.