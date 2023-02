The man was off duty at the time and more details are to follow when all family members have been informed.

A serving member of the Defence Forces has died in a parachuting incident in Spain, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces has said.

The man was off duty at the time and more details are to follow when all family members have been informed, the spokesperson said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and stood ready to provide consular assistance. “As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”