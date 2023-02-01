IRFU signs off on proposals to increase number of women on board to 40% by end of 2023

Fiona Steed is currently one of the women sitting on the IRFU's board. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Irish rugby’s governing body will increase representation of women on its committee to 40 per cent by the end of 2023 if newly agreed proposals are approved at its annual council meeting in July.

The committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) unanimously approved the proposals on Wednesday.

The Irish Times reported last week on how the Government has urged sports organisations to “redouble” efforts to improve the representation of women on their boards.

In a letter last December Minister for Sport Catherine Martin renewed a warning of “financial consequences” for National Governing Bodies that fail to reach a target of 40 per cent by the end of 2023.

The “Big Three’” NGBs – the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) – still have boards made up of less than 40 per cent women.

The FAI is at 25 per cent while the GAA is on 21 per cent.

Both have said that they are making efforts to reach the 40 per cent target.

The level of women representation on the IRFU’s committee is 13 per cent.

In a statement on Wednesday it said that the IRFU’s committee has approved proposals to achieve the 40 per cent target by the end of the year.

“This recommendation will now be brought to the IRFU annual council meeting in July for consideration and the adoption of the necessary law changes to effect this decision,” it said.

“In the meantime, the IRFU will engage with the provinces and other stakeholders on the details of this proposal.”

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: “The IRFU has committed to achieving 40 per cent gender representation on the Union Committee by the end of this year.

“Today’s announcement is further affirmation of our commitment to women in rugby in Ireland.”

The Government has previously mooted cuts in State funding for NGBs of up to 50 per cent for failures to meet the target, with lower penalties for organisations that are close to the 40 per cent.

The detail of the financial consequences that would apply are still being worked on.

The Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne last week said that officials are to discuss the level of funding cuts that would apply with Sport Ireland.

He told the Dáil there had been no decision yet “as to where the significant funding cuts would be if boards don’t meet these reasonable targets”.