NCT mechanics reject plan to hire auxiliary staff in effort to tackle backlog

An NCT source warned that efforts to force through the plans would be met with 'fierce resistance'. Photograph: iStock/Getty

NCT mechanics have overwhelmingly rejected plans to hire auxiliary support staff to conduct certain parts of car tests in a bid to cut backlogs.

A Labour Court recommendation that would have piloted the scheme for non-mechanic workers in five Dublin centres was dismissed by 87 per cent of national Siptu members concerned about the potential ramifications of such a move.

While the consequence of the ballot remains unclear, it looks set to at least delay the plan. Any unilateral move by the company, Applus, to create such positions could provoke some form of industrial action.

“That would be met with fierce resistance,” one NCT source said following the ballot of hundreds of mechanics and other Siptu staff on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE

The result comes as the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) struggles to cut its backlog of vehicles awaiting tests with pressure on the system most acute in urban centres.

Both Applus and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have said everything is being done to tackle the delays, which have left some drivers waiting months for appointments.

[ Motorists entitled to free NCT tests over delays, but none have been offered, TD says ]

As well as the plan for non-mechanic staff, Applus has offered over time, additional shifts, and has reported some success in sourcing mechanics from abroad.

The problems first emerged in early 2022 as a result of both Covid-19 related staff absences, a high rate of customer no-shows, and an inability to find qualified mechanics.

Applus declined to comment on the outcome of the ballot, or its implications, on the basis it had not yet received formal notification from the union.

“There is no doubting the lack of support for it, it’s an outright rejection,” said Jimi Donohoe, who runs the Mechanics Association of Ireland, an informal Facebook based group with about 4,700 members. Mr Donohoe said he fully supported the vote due to concerns over potential implications for skill levels in the broader auto industry.

[ Driving examiners ‘put at risk’ after ruling that cars without NCT can be used for tests ]

The Labour Court recommendation was issued in November following an impasse between Siptu and Applus. It suggested the employment, for one year, of Inspection Support Personnel (ISP) at five Dublin centres on a pilot basis and not making up more than 10 per cent of overall inspection staff.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) data from earlier this month, showed average waiting times at those centres to be among the busiest in the country.

Earlier this month it emerged the average national waiting time for appointments had surpassed that of early September. The road safety advocacy group Parc also revealed that no free tests were provided to drivers who may have been entitled to them if they could not access an appointment within 28 days.