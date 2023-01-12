Two pedestrians die in separate Dublin road incidents

Two male pedestrians have died in separate road traffic incidents in Dublin on Wednesday evening, gardaí have said.

At approximately 7:15pm on Wednesday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a 23-year-old male pedestrian was “struck by an SUV” on the N81 in Tallaght.

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

The deceased has been removed to the Dublin city morgue where a postmortem examination will be carried out. An examination of the crash site has been completed and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station 01 6666000, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Separately, at approximately 7:00pm on Wednesday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Summerhill Parade.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was brought to the Mater hospital to be treated for his injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigating Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage, including dashcam, from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 666 8400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.