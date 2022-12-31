Garda investigation after body found in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious on a road in a housing estate in Cork City on Saturday morning.

A man in his 40s was found in a cul-de-sac of Ballinsheen Court housing estate in Mahon, Cork City, at about 8.30am.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene and the man was treated by paramedics, before being taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

It is understood the man did not appear to have any obvious physical injuries when discovered.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, which it is hoped will determine the cause of death and inform the direction of their inquiry.

The scene where the man was found has been taped off in advance of a full technical examination by the divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. The local coroner and the State Pathologist have also been notified of the death.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses with information about what may have happened to the man to come forward.

They are keen for any motorist or individual with camera or dashcam footage of the Ballinsheen Court area in the early hours of Saturday morning to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.