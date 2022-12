A fire brigade spokesman said a Garda investigation into the cause of the fire might be required to determine the cause of the blaze

Four units of Cork Fire Brigade attended a house fire in Carrigaline on Friday night. The blaze, which occurred at about 9pm in a house in The Court in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline, left one house badly damaged.

However emergency services were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining properties. A fire brigade spokesman said a Garda investigation into the cause of the fire might be required to determine the cause of the blaze.