Man who died in farm incident named as local businessman

A Garda investigation has begun after the death of a man in a farm accident.

The man killed in a farm accident in Co Donegal yesterday has been named locally as leading businessman Eddie Tinney.

The incident involving the Letterkenny man, who was in his late 70s, happened at around 11.25am while he was working on land at Tullygay on the outskirts of Letterkenny. He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but died a short time later.

Mr Tinney was well-known in business, farming and local politics circles in Donegal.

Staff at Tinney’s Oil and Coal on Letterkenny’s Port Road paid tribute to the man who ran the successful business over the years. A message featuring a picture of Mr Tinney sitting in the office at the yard said: “Heartbroken and devastated. RIP Eddie.”

Messages of sympathy flowed in on social media for Mr Tinney who was a popular figure about the town and county.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa, and children Cecelia, Johanna, Patrick and Edward.

A Garda investigation into Mr Tinney’s death has begun. The accident site, some 2km outside Letterkenny, was sealed off yesterday.