Woman killed by falling branch, man dies in farm accident

A woman in her 60s was killed in Co Kilkenny when she was hit by a falling branch while out cutting timber in a field.

The tragic accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown on the Kilkenny/Waterford border at about 5pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the incident and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

Gardai said a file will be prepared for the coroner but foul play is not suspected.

Meanwhile, a man in his late 70s has died following in a workplace incident in Co Donegal.

It is understand he was struck by a vehicle at about 11.25am on Sunday while working on a farm outside Letterkenny.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.