Thousands of turkeys to be culled in Co Monaghan in bid to contain avian flu outbreak

Thousands of turkeys are due to be culled on a Co Monaghan poultry farm after test results showed evidence of avian flu in some of the flock.

A 3km-“restriction zone” in radius of the farm and a 10km-“surveillance zone” will be enforced by Department of Agriculture officials in an effort to prevent further spread of the bird flu. Part of the radius will extend across the Border to Northern Ireland.

The move will heighten concern over the potential for further outbreaks in poultry farms in the run-up to Christmas.

Unlike restriction zones put in place for foot-and-mouth disease, the 3km zone in this case restricts farm-to-farm contact. The surveillance zone refers to elevated levels of testing in the areas.

While there have been about 60-plus case of avian flu detected in the wild over recent months, this is the first sizeable outbreak of avian fly detected on a poultry farm in Ireland.

Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are reminded that they are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his key focus is protecting the integrity of our “world class poultry sector” and its farmers and growers.

“We are taking every possible proactive step and measure in attempt to protect the sector at what is a concerning time for everyone. We are working closely with our counterparts in Northern Ireland and both I, and my veterinary team in the Department, continue to engage with the industry here.”

A spokesman for Mr McConalogue added that the Government had moved quickly to put in place a housing order for poultry two weeks ago in order to minimise the risk of avian flu outbreaks.

Poultry farmers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements, while agriculture authorities in Northern Ireland will enforce restrictions on their side of the Border.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), meanwhile, has said that although the strain of avian flu can cause serious disease in poultry, there is no evidence of a human health risk associated with consumption of poultry or eggs.

Despite this, the public has been advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep dog on leashes in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

The UK, meanwhile, is struggling with avian flu outbreaks. There have been 100 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in England since the start of October.

It has led, so far, to the culling of 3.5m birds on UK farms and put pressure on poultry farmers at a time when soaring energy and feed costs are causing many to leave the sector.