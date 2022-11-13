Sailors stuck for three days at Achill cliff-face after yacht washed up

Coast Guard members at Dooega Head, on the south of Achill Island, after a yacht washed up. Photograph: What's On in Achill Facebook page

Two men are recovering after their yacht got into difficulties at sea and washed ashore on Achill Island as their cross-Atlantic journey almost ended in disaster.

It is believed the 50ft yacht encountered problems off the west coast early last week and capsized with the two men on board. It is understood the yacht’s mast broke in stormy seas.

However, no distress signal was issued and the yacht subsequently washed up against a very inaccessible cliff-face close to Dooega Head, on the south of Achill Island.

The yacht and crew were there for three days before one of them scaled the perilous cliffs and raised the alarm in Dooega on Friday. There were gale force winds in Dooega for most of those three days.

READ MORE

A yacht washed up against a very inaccessible cliff-face close to Dooega Head, on the south of Achill Island. Two sailors were stuck at the spot for three days afterwards in heavy weather.

Achill Island Coast Guard, with the assistance of the RNLI, attended and because of the remote location, the second crew member had to be airlifted to safety by the Rescue 118 helicopter.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar, where he is still being treated.

His colleague was also admitted but has since been discharged and is being accommodated locally.

Authorities say both men were emaciated and dehydrated. The men told rescuers that one of them is Spanish, while the second is from Colombia.

They said they had set off from a destination in the Caribbean and were hoping to travel to Ibiza.

On Saturday, Customs and Excise officers carried out an examination of the location, assisted by An Garda Síochána. They were lowered to the spot by an Aer Corps helicopter.

It is understood no navigational equipment or identifying documentation was found. Nor was there any food or water on board.