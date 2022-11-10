Man arrested after throwing liquid at painting in Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery

The man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A man in his 20s has been arrested after throwing liquid on a painting at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork this evening.

Gardaí were alerted shortly before 5pm following reports of an alleged incident of criminal damage at the gallery on Emmet Place in Cork city.

“It’s understood a liquid substance was thrown on a painting in the course of the incident,” a Garda spokesman said.

The man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the Garda spokesman said.

The Irish Examiner reported that the incident is understood to have related to an environmental protest.

The specific target of the painting remains unknown.

The incident follows a spate of protests impacting museums and artworks in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands by environmental activists.