Double child benefit payment to be paid today

A double child benefit payment announced in the recent Budget will be paid to families today, Tuesday, November 1st, meaning parents will receive an extra €140 payment per child this month.

Normally families receive €140 per child under the social welfare support, with that payment to be doubled this month as a once off measure to help address the rising cost of living crisis.

The double child benefit payment will affect around 640,000 families and 1.2 million children.

The first of three €200 electricity credits to help offset the expected spikes in household bills during the winter will also kick in this month, with the credits to appear on the first household bills from Tuesday.

Several other measures announced by the Government to try to deal with the rising cost of living in the Budget will come into effect in the coming weeks.

These include a €400 lump sum Fuel Allowance payment paid to 370,000 households the third week of the month, as well as a €500 extra Working Family Payment to 44,000 households.

People on the Living Alone Allowance will receive an extra €200 lump sum this month, with carers to receive an extra €500 in their support grant during the third week of November.

Budget 2023, announced in late September, was made up of €11 billion worth of tax and spending measures, including a substantial €4.1 billion package of cost of living measures, many of which were introduced on a once off basis.