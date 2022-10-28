People fleeing Ukraine no longer able to turn down multiple offers of accommodation, under Cabinet plans

Under a plan going to Cabinet today, people will be given one offer of suitable accommodation and if it is not accepted a second one will not be made, sources said. File photograph of a view of tent accommodations which were set up at the Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath. Photograph: PA

People fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will no longer be able to turn down multiple offers of accommodation, under plans going to Cabinet today.

Amid unprecedented pressure on the State’s system for providing accommodation and supports for people fleeing Ukraine, there is a sustained effort to get a flow of people out of hotels and into more permanent accommodation.

However, some offers have been refused due to the remoteness of the area or access to services.

Under a plan going to Cabinet today, people will be given one offer of suitable accommodation and if it is not accepted a second one will not be made, sources said. The plan will also see those living in hotels charged for their meals.

The Department of Justice has been told to do a study of how EU rules governing the treatment of people fleeing Ukraine are enforced around the bloc.

The Cabinet is today signing off on reforms to the Irish reception and integration system amid unprecedented pressure on it to handle record numbers fleeing Ukraine and elsewhere.

Ministers have been told that the Department of Justice will focus on how the temporary protection directive, which governs the rights given to Ukrainians here, is applied across various EU countries.

There is a belief at senior levels in the Coalition that other countries are giving less supports on accommodation and benefits, or for less time.

The review, ministers were told, is to ensure the transposition of the EU directive broadly aligns with other jurisdictions and can support accommodation, income support and related services equally.

However, Irish Government sources also note that because the state is giving less in military support, its aim is to do more for people fleeing the conflict.

The Cabinet is also expected to sign off on plans to double the payment for people hosting Ukrainian refugees to €800.

