Man found dead in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Co Westmeath

An investigation has been opened by gardaí following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s in Co Westmeath.

The man was found dead in a house in Rattin, near Milltownpass, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating the death of the man, who a Garda spokesman said died in “unexplained circumstances”.

The house where the body was found has been sealed off, awaiting examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist. The local coroner has also been notified of the death.

READ MORE

It is believed the outcome of the postmortem examination will likely determine the course of the Garda investigation.