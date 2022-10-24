Irishwoman dies after fall while hiking in Majorca

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident and is providing support. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

An Irish woman in her 70s has died following a hiking accident in Majorca over the weekend.

It is understood the 75-year-old lost her balance as she was out walking with a group of around a dozen other tourists at Pas d’en Segarra on Sunday afternoon and fell from a height of around 20 metres.

Police mountaineers and firefighters were among the emergency responders mobilised after the alarm was raised at around midday. The woman’s body was removed by a Civil Guard helicopter to a heliport at the Spanish island’s Inca Hospital.

The woman, who has not yet been named, is believed to have been hiking the five-hour Puig Roig circuit, a scenic long loop around the base of a mountain called Puig Roig in the municipality of Escorca in north-west Majorca.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “A 75-year-old Irish woman died yesterday after suffering an accident while she was doing a hike in the area.

“The victim fell from a height of around 20 metres after losing her balance, suffering serious head injuries which caused her death in the place where she had her accident.”

A postmortem is due to take place and a routine investigation has been launched by a local court.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” a spokesman said.