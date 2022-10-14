Cork machete killing: Inquest hears gardaí to send full file to DPP shortly

Micholaj Wilk was killed by a gang that broke into his house anear Ballincollig on June 10th, 2019

Gardaí are due to send a file to the DPP shortly on the murder of a man who was hacked to death in Co Cork four years ago, an inquest has heard.

Micholaj Wilk, a Polish father (35) of two who had been living in Ireland for nine years, was fatally attacked by the machete-wielding gang when they broke into the house he shared with his wife, Elzbeta, and their two young children at Maglin near Ballincollig on June 10th, 2019.

Mr Wilk was taken to Cork University Hospital after suffering a number of serious wounds to his arms and legs, but he died there soon after, and gardaí began a murder inquiry.

On Thursday at Cork City Coroner’s Court, Sgt Fergus Twomey applied to have the inquest adjourned for a further six months after he told Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn that a full investigation file was due to be sent to the DPP in the very near future.

“It has been complex and far-reaching with a national and international aspect. It is at a very advanced stage, and it is anticipated that a file will be submitted to the DPP in the near future, seeking directions,” he said.

Mr Comyn granted Sgt Twomey his application and adjourned the inquest until April 20th 2023, for either DPP’s direction or for mention on that date.

The inquest into Mr Wilk’s death was first opened on November 1st, 2018, when Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said Mr Wilk had died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blows from sharp weapons in association with a traumatic brain injury.

Officers have refused to be drawn on a motive for the killing but say they have found no evidence to suggest that Mr Wilk was involved in any criminal activity, although it is understood the Garda focus is on a foreign criminal gang from eastern Europe with local Irish support.

Several gardaí have privately expressed confidence they will solve the killing, which experienced officers described as one of the most violent that they had ever seen in Cork.

Garda sources confirmed to The Irish Times that gardaí have taken more than 300 witness statements and harvested and viewing over 2,000 hours of CCTV footage at an incident room in Ballincollig Garda station.

Three years ago, on January 22nd, 2019, detectives arrested two Poles and a Latvian, all in their 30s, at two separate locations in Ballincollig and a third location in Togher on the south side of Cork city and brought them to Gurranebraher and the Bridewell Garda stations for questioning.

All three were arrested on suspicion of facilitating and support an organised crime gang that gardaí suspect were behind Mr Wilk’s murder, and they were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act before later being released without charge.

It is understood gardaí believe the three men were involved in providing cars and logistical support to the Eastern European gang. Gardaí believe the gang fled the country shortly after the night-time attack on Mr Wilk in front of his wife and family.

Late in June 2019, gardaí searched six houses in Ballincollig, Ballinhassig, Grenagh and Blackpool as well as a car sales business where it is believed Mr Wilk’s killers bought a BMW that was found on fire in nearby Waterfall on the night of the killing.

Nine vehicles, including two vans that were seized at the seven premises, examined, and it is understood the searches and seizures of vehicles also stemmed from Mr Wilk’s phone records and email records.

Gardaí have also been liaising with police forces in eastern Europe through Europol and Interpol to try to track down suspects in the murder.