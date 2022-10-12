Creeslough tragedy: President says nation’s ‘hearts breaking together’

President Michael D Higgins hugs Tracey O'Flaherty, the widow of James O'Flaherty, as he leaves the funeral Mass for Mr O'Flaherty at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg. Photograph: PA Images

President Michael D Higgins has spoken of the “inspirational” response of the people of Ireland here and overseas to the Creeslough tragedy as nation’s “hearts are breaking together”.

Speaking in Derrybeg after the funeral of father-of-one James O’Flaherty (48), one of the ten killed in Friday’s explosion, the President said he cut short his trip to Strasbourg after hearing of the unfolding disaster.

“It is very important what is being revealed now in the response of the public, in the response of the people of Creeslough and the great example they are giving,” he said.

“They have a very heavy burden of grief to carry, and there isn’t any point in saying it is anything other than that,” Mr Higgins said.

“The way they are holding together is a great example ... it is very inspirational the way in which people not only in Donegal but all over Ireland and indeed Donegal people abroad have all been responding and being able to reveal their feelings and that their hearts are breaking together with ... members of the family.”

Mr Higgins said the “courage and strength and love” showed by Mr O’Flaherty’s 11-year-old-son Hamish, who gave a heartbreaking speech at the end of his father’s funeral on Wednesday morning, gives “great hope” to people trying to come to terms with what has happened.

It is important now for “people build on the relationships of solidarity that have been built up” to help the bereaved and survivors through the weeks and months ahead, the President added.

On learning about the tragedy while overseas, he said: “It was unbelievable.”

“First of all, how uncertain it was when people were searching for relatives, not just those who had lost their lives but those who had injuries.

“But what was so impressive was how effective, how fast and ... given that there were different services involved — in terms of security, and search and medicine and everything — about how they were able to work together.

“It was a community of first-line services — each sound their very, very best and engaging with the public — it is something to be very very proud of,” Mr Higgins said.

“Given what people were going to be discovering I don’t underestimate at all the effect it has had on people, but they did what was necessary effectively, well and with consideration and in co-operation with each other. They are a great example.”

Mr Higgins added: “As President of Ireland I am very proud of them and I think everybody should be.”

On the international response, including a message from King Charles III, Mr Higgins said there “was hardly anyone who could not be stunned by the magnitude of what was happening”.

At home, Ireland’s response in “being able to take the grief of other people into ourselves” shows “a very important aspect of character, of a person, of a community and of a people. I’m glad that was expressed, and I know it will continue”.

On cross-Border co-operation in the rescue effort, Mr Higgins said “it is very important that be acknowledged”.

“When something happens like what has happened, it shows what we share and our immediate human instincts of wanting to respond and come to assistance knows no borders at all and that is the way it should be.”

Two of the 10 victims of the explosion — Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill — were buried after funeral Masses in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The other victims were Robert Garwe (50) and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; Leona Harper (14); Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13); Hugh Kelly (59); and Martina Martin (49).

A joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James at St Michael’s in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.