Daily ration for Defence Forces to provide meals increases to €6.40 per member

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has announced that his department will increase the daily ration allowance for meals for the Defence Forces personnel.

The ration will now rise from €4.20 for three meals a day to €6.40, a 52 per cent increase.

The issue was originally raised by members of PDFORRA (Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association) at its annual conference held in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey, Co Donegal on Wednesday.

It heard that chefs in the Irish Defence Forces were given just €4.20 to provide three meals a day for hundreds of soldiers and sailors — this figure was significantly less than the amount allocated in the Prison Service where chefs have an average allowance of €15 per prisoner.

The allowance did rise to an average of €5.20 in 2005 but has diminished again to approximately €4.20 since the recession.

Speaking about the issue, President of PDFORRA Mark Keane, who is also a chef within the Naval Service, said it was proving “very difficult”.

“We have people on shifts and they are away on service and that is all they have to look forward to for long periods of time on operation duties. That’s what they look forward to because morale is based around the food,” he said.

“People with us have to have a well-balanced and nutritional diet and how are our chefs supposed to be able to provide that on an allowance of just €4.20 a day?

He said the quality of food being served to personnel is suffering as a result of rising costs which he said was gone up by between 70% and 80%.

He added “We cannot provide three meals a day on this allowance and we are sacrificing the standards. We are losing the variety of what we are being able to offer.

“Chefs are being stifled in what they are trying to offer and what they provide to people and I know people who will tell you that they are genuinely embarrassed and have to tell people “this is all we have or this is all we can provide’.

Minister Coveney welcomed the opportunity to address delegates on a number of key issues facing the Defence Forces, and pointed towards a range of improvements made over the last year with regard to pay and conditions.

The Minister underlined the pay related elements of the Commission on the Defence Forces Report, and announced that his Department will now proceed to immediately implement two of the pay-related recommendations of the Report.

“These measures will result in the pay rates for Private 3 Star/Able Seaman in their first three years of service starting at €34,798 in Year 1, €36,128 in Year 2, and €37,353 in Year 3 of service,” he said.

He also referenced the recently agreed extension to the Building Momentum Pay Agreement. If ratified, this extension will further improve members pay, and allowances in the nature of pay, by 6.5 per cent over 2022 and 2023.