Irish man who rowed from New York rescued from rocks near An Spidéal

Galway man Damian Browne was rescued at Furbo Beach near An Spidéal after rowing from New York to Co Galway

Galway man Damian Browne has been rescued at Furbo Beach near An Spidéal after rowing from New York to Galway in a small boat.

Supporters declared the former professional rugby player’s 5,000km voyage a “100 per cent success” and said a “homecoming event” scheduled for Galway Docks at 11am on Tuesday is to go ahead as planned.

Mr Browne, a former secondrow for Connacht and Leinster, now becomes one of the few people to row both ways across the Atlantic. He previously crossed from San Sebastián to Antigua in 2018. He also becomes the first to row from New York to Galway.

The Coast Guard confirmed a man had been rescued “on Furbo beach” shortly before 1am on Tuesday. A Coast Guard official said it had been alerted by an emergency beacon that showed a position a few hundred metres from the beach when it is understood Browne’s boat struck rocks on the shore.

Mr Browne, who cannot swim, left Chelsea Piers, Manhattan, on Tuesday, June 14th, along with lifelong friend Fergus Farrell, who had recovered from a crash that had left him with a 5 per cent chance of walking again. After a couple of weeks aboard their custom-built boat, however, Mr Farrell was forced to pull out after suffering a tightness in his chest.

On Sunday, as he approached Ireland heading for Co Kerry, Mr Browne posted messages and a video on social media saying the swell was too dangerous to allow for safe rowing. He said he was hoping for a northerly drift towards Galway.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday he said: “After 112 days of stresses, strains and doubts only an endeavour like attempting to row 3,000 miles across the unforgiving North Atlantic can elicit, I’m incredibly excited to close out this beautiful project in my hometown, surrounded by my family, friends and supporters; making my dream a reality.”

However, conditions worsened on Sunday night with heavy rain and winds. Following the dramatic landing when his boat Cushlamachree struck rocks at Furbo, Mr Browne was reunited with his partner and their daughter.

Spokesman Féilim Mac An Iomaire confirmed “shortly before 1am Irish time” and “after 2,686 hours at sea and over 3,450 nautical miles rowed, Damian Browne became the first person in history to row from New York to Galway when he and Cushlamachree came ashore on the rocks at Furbo Beach, just short of The Port Of Galway”.

“Damian immediately called Chris Martin, the Project Empower land support officer, who in turn contacted the relevant emergency services who mobilised immediately. First on the scene were Garda Micheál Ó Ráinne from An Spidéil, Garda Vincent Kelly from Indreabhán and Garda Eoin O’Malley from Carna who found Damian and Cushlamachree on the rocks and helped Damian to safety,” Mr Mac An Iomaire said.

“Damian and The Project Empower team would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Gardaí and the Emergency First Responders who looked after Damian so well.”

Mr Mac An Iomaire said although Mr Browne was “gutted” not to have made it to Galway port, he “is now reunited with his family, is in good spirits and is very much looking forward to celebrating his amazing achievement with the people of Galway at his homecoming which takes place as planned at 11am in Galway Docks”.