Group founded by Bill Shipsey ‘shocked’ at Amnesty legal action

An Irish company set up to support Amnesty International has said a recent decision by the human rights organisation to take legal action over a trademark dispute came as a “great shock”.

Amnesty International launched a legal case against Art for Amnesty, as well as its founder Bill Shipsey, who was previously chair of the Irish arm of the organisation.

Art for Amnesty, which was set up in 2002, describes its work as creating “collaborative projects with international artists of all disciplines” to raise support for Amnesty International.

High Court records show Amnesty International issued legal proceedings against Art for Amnesty and Mr Shipsey on September 14thThe legal action is aimed at getting Art for Amnesty to remove the word “Amnesty” from its name as it is a registered trademark by the international organisation.

READ MORE

In a statement Amnesty International said it was with a “heavy heart” that it “reluctantly” took legal action.

“As the founder of Art for Amnesty we greatly appreciate the creativity and commitment Bill Shipsey has shown over the years. However, it’s crucial that there is sufficient oversight, transparency and accountability in all our fundraising projects,” it said.

The organisation said it had been in an “an intensive process of mediation and negotiation with Bill Shipsey to try and find a way forward” over the last three years. “Sadly we have now reached a point where legal action is simply the only way of protecting the name of Amnesty and ensuring we adhere to the financial probity and oversight our supporters expect,” the spokesman said.

In a statement Art for Amnesty said the legal action came as a “great shock” to the board of the company. The board said it had written a “detailed letter” to the Amnesty International board on January 25th about the trademark and intellectual property issue, making it clear it disputed the organisation’s claims.

“The company is at a loss to understand why the international board has not responded and engaged with it on these important issues,” the statement said.

Art for Amnesty said it carried out its work in partnership with Amnesty sections in various countries, who had not raised any concerns. “No request for information has been made of Art for Amnesty by or on behalf of Amnesty International Limited since 2016,” the company said.

The statement added the company does not raise funds from the public, and its projects were “undertaken solely for the benefit of the work of Amnesty”.

The company said it hoped the board of Amnesty International would engage with it directly to “try to reach resolution on the full set of issues” in dispute.

“It is believed that such a dialogue is far more befitting between an organisation that exists to defend and promote human rights and an organisation whose sole aim is to work for and support the shared values and principles of Amnesty International,” the statement said.

Mr Shipsey, who sits on the board of Art for Amnesty, did not wish to add any comment to the company’s statement when contacted.