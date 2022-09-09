Post-tropical storm Danielle will bring heavy rain, potential flooding on Sunday

Tropical Storm Danielle, pictured on Thursday, 1st September, 2022. Picture: CIRA/NOAA via The New York Times

Sunshine will break through the clouds on Friday and Saturday before heavy rain from a former tropical storm sweeps across the country, bringing the potential for spot flooding, according to Met Éireann.

The damp and drizzle of Friday morning, experienced in northern, central and eastern areas, will largely clear in the afternoon to make way for sunny spells and scattered showers across the country.

Met Éireann predicts it will be fairly warm and humid then, with higher temperatures of between 18 and 22 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

It is expected to be mainly dry overnight but with areas of mist and fog forming as winds fall light.

A mix of cloud and sunshine is on the way for Saturday, with the north and east of Ireland due to get the best of the day’s weather. Met Éireann has forecast a day that is mostly dry, anticipating the few “well-scattered showers” will be primarily confined to the southwest.

Highest temperatures are predicted to be similar to Friday, while overnight thickening cloud will bring outbreaks of rain across Munster and Connacht before dawn, according to the forecaster.

The outlook for Sunday is gloomier, with nationwide rain expected to turn heavy, bringing a possibility of localised flooding. It is forecast to be slightly cooler as the weekend draws to a close, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Further outbreaks of rain will extend into the night.

Sunday’s persistent rain is associated with the ex-tropical Hurricane Danielle, which is currently “out spinning around” in the Atlantic Ocean, said Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh.

Danielle, which has been downgraded to a post-tropical storm, was named by the United States National Hurricane Center.

The weather system’s weakening impact will still be felt across Ireland on Sunday, in the form of heavy, nationwide rain, as it makes its way to the Iberian Peninsula along Spain and Portugal, he said.

Met Éireann will provide updates in relation to potential localised flooding on Sunday and into Sunday night, said Mr Creagh.

Danielle was the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, which runs from June to November. For the first time since 1997 there were no named storms in the region during August.

Looking to next week, Met Éireann expects outbreaks of rain to gradually clear on Monday, allowing for dry and bright periods to develop. Tuesday will be mostly dry, with sunny spells, while a few showers are possible in the east and south.

On both days highest temperatures are predicted to be between 17 and 22 degrees.

Early indications suggest Wednesday will be “rather breezy” and mainly dry, with the south experiencing outbreaks of rain, according to the forecaster.