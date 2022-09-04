Roads in Donegal and Dublin flooded following heavy overnight rains

The road between Letterkenny and Fintown is closed due to flooding at Glenswilly near the national school, about 10km outside Letterkenny. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Roads in Co Donegal and Dublin city were hit by flooding on Saturday night.

The road between Letterkenny and Fintown is closed due to flooding at Glenswilly near the national school, about 10km outside Letterkenny. Footage posted online shows a large stretch of the road flooded and covered in debris and it appears impassable. Adjoining fields are also flooded.

Donegal County Council staff are attending the scene.

Heavy rainfall this morning has washed away apart of the road in Glenswilly between Letterkenny and Glenties, Donegal.



Photo by Imelda Ward#ireland #donegal #flooding #weather #warning pic.twitter.com/RAnzxQUmN9 — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) September 4, 2022

In Dublin, the city council reporting spot flooding at several locations including Portland Place, Seville Place and Merrion Road. There were also reports of flooding on Grand Canal Street on the city’s south side.

Much of the country was under a status orange rainfall warning between 4am and 8am on Sunday. Met Éireann warned that surface and thunder and lightning was possible during that time.

Met Éireann has forecast a mostly dry and sunny day for Sunday but with rain pushing up from the southwest in the afternoon and moving across the country. The rain is expected to be heavy at times with further spot flooding possible. Temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees.

Northern Ireland has been placed under yellow rainfall warning by the UK Met Office until 11am on Sunday.