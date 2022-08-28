Ireland

Man (30s) hospitalised with serious injuries following house fire in Coolock, Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Jade Wilson
Sun Aug 28 2022 - 14:59

One person is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after a fire at a house in Co Dublin this weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at a house in the Cromcastle Road area on Dublin’s north side at approximately 2:20am on Sunday.

Dublin Fire Brigade put out the fire and a number of occupants of the house were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening.

One man in his 30s is being treated for “serious injuries” at Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

