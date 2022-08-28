Man (30s) hospitalised with serious injuries following house fire in Coolock, Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

One person is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after a fire at a house in Co Dublin this weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at a house in the Cromcastle Road area on Dublin’s north side at approximately 2:20am on Sunday.

Dublin Fire Brigade put out the fire and a number of occupants of the house were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening.

One man in his 30s is being treated for “serious injuries” at Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.