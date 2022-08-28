Driver crashes into three pedestrians in car after interaction with gardaí

The junction of Thomas Court and Thomas Street in Dublin 8 where a car which was in a pursuit with Gardai, mounted the pavement injuring a number of pedestrians. Photograph : Google Maps

A driver who was being sought by gardaí in Dublin on Saturday night crashed his car through roadside barriers and hit three pedestrians, two of whom sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred beside Arthurs Jazz and Blues Club, Thomas Street, Dublin 8.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the front of the car was very badly damaged while one of the injured men is laying on the pavement, apparently unconscious, and surrounded by people who had gone to his aid.

As the driver of the car had an interaction with members of the Garda just before the crash, the matter has been referred by Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, for investigation. The garda force must refer any incident in which a member of the public is injured or dies at or around the time they have had any interactions with gardaí, however fleeting.

The incident in Dublin 8 occurred on Saturday at about 11.20pm when the driver, who gardaí believe was trying to evade a patrol car, crashed his car while turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street. He crashed his vehicle through a number of kerbside barriers before mounting the pavement and hitting three men on foot.

Two of the male pedestrians were treated at the scene by paramedics before being brought to St James’s Hospital for further treatment. While they were seriously injured, their lives were not at risk. The third man did not required medical treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was due to appear before the courts on Monday morning.

The area where the incident occurred was sealed off and was examined by the Garda Technical Bureau. Anyone who recorded video footage in the area between 11pm and 11.20pm was asked to contact investigating gardaí in Kevin St.