Stamp issued to commemorate death of Michael Collins

The stamp, which features a photograph by C&L Walsh of Collins in military uniform courtesy of the National Library of Ireland, is designed by Ger Garland and goes on general release on Thursday.

A commemorative stamp of Michael Collins has been issued by An Post ahead of the 100th anniversary of his death at Béal na Bláth in Cork next week.

Welcoming the announcement on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “fitting that an individual such as Michael Collins, who played such a pivotal role in the foundation of our state, should be commemorated in this way”.

Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said Collins was the “first among equals” of the founders of the Irish State.

“He had the courage to take on an empire forcing it to the negotiating table. He then risked his reputation and his life by working to secure a peace settlement persuading the majority of people to support it,” he said.

Collins is one of the highest-profile figures to be remembered during ongoing centenary commemorations.

An Post have also produced a commemorative envelope which carries the new stamp and a specially designed cancellation mark featuring Collins’ name in similar typeface to that on the Béal na Bláth monument.