King Puck once again removed from cage overlooking Killorglin as temperatures rise

A wild mountain goat is crowned 'King Puck' at the annual crowning ceremony in the town square, Killorglin on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

King Puck has once again been taken down from his cage overlooking Killorglin, Co Kerry in advance of rising midday tempertures.

A spokeswoman for the annual Puck Fair said the goat was removed from his traditional perch at around noon on Thursday as temperatures soared during the festival. He was reinstated late on Thursday night as temperatures dropped, but he was taken down again on Friday.

“Following hourly veterinary checks and a clean bill of health, King Puck was reinstated on the stand last night once temperatures dropped.

“Today he is back in the shade with plenty of cold water and food while his hourly veterinary checks continue,” the committee said.

Friday is known as Scattering Day at Puck Fair and it will see the close of the three-day festival and the formal dethronement of the King Puck.

It is not clear if the goat will go up again for the official ceremony which closes with a huge fireworks display along the river Laune.

The festival includes traditional horse and cattle fairs and hundreds of stalls selling wares and this year has drawn record crowds.

However it has come under sustained attack by animal rights and others for putting the goat up in a metal cage in such heat.

The TD Danny Healy-Rae on Friday morning led a blistering attack on local radio on the fair’s critics.

The goat has always been looked after well, and the people ringing national radio were “against everything”, and had nothing better to do, he told Radio Kerry.

“They never seem to be for anything, only against everything,” he said.

Farmers knew instinctively how to look after animals and often did so to the clear neglect of themselves, the TD said.

He has urged people to attend the festival on Friday and to enjoy themselves.