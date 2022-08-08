Motorcyclist (37) dies in Co Kerry road collision

The male motorcyclist (37) was pronounced dead at the scene and his body will be taken to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will take place. Photograph: Google Street View

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died following a road collision in Co Kerry on Monday afternoon.

The motorcycle collided with a car on Strands End, Cahersiveen at about 4.45pm.

The male motorcyclist (37) was pronounced dead at the scene and his body will be taken to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will take place.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her early 50s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The N70 at Strands End was on Monday night closed in both directions as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

The road was to remain closed overnight and into Tuesday morning, gardaí said in a statement.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.