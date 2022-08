It is understood a car reversed into a young girl in Sligo. She was rushed to hospital but died. Photograph: Alan Betson

A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in a caravan park in Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to the scene on Friday afternoon, after the child was seriously injured in an incident involving a car.

It is understood a car reversed into the young girl, who was rushed to University Hospital Sligo afterwards but later died.

A Garda spokesman said “a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time”.