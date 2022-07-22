Man (20s) dies and woman in critical condition following two-car crash in Co Louth

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including those with dash cam footage. The road is currently closed with diversions in place. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Co Louth on Friday morning.

A collision involving two vehicles occurred at approximately 5am on Friday on the N33 at Richardstown, Dunleer in Co Louth.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars involved, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post-mortem will be conducted.

The other occupants of this vehicle, two males in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the other car involved, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including those with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.