Visa restrictions on refugees defended by Taoiseach as ‘wise’

The Taoiseach rejected concerns that Ireland could no longer criticise the UK government for its refugee policies, or for opting out of deals it does not like. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has defended his government’s decision to restrict the flow of refugees coming to Ireland, calling it “wise” given the unprecedented circumstances.

Speaking at the start of a two-day visit to Japan, Mr Martin said Ireland had seen a dramatic surge in the number of people seeking international protection.

“Potentially we would have four to five times the number of people seeking international protection this year compared to pre-pandemic times,” he said, adding that 40,000 Ukrainian refugees alone had arrived since February.

[ State to suspend visa-free travel for refugees from 20 ‘safe’ countries ]

[ Visa-free travel for refugees coming to Ireland from ‘safe’ European countries to be suspended ]

The Taoiseach warned that worse may be to come. “We saw yesterday again more indiscriminate bombing and missiles hitting residential blocks and shopping centers. That would all create pressure and momentum for people fleeing the war.”

The government on Tuesday suspended the operation of the Council of Europe Agreement on visa waivers for refugees. The agreement allows refugees to travel to other signatory countries “without a visa or prior clearance if the purpose of the journey is solely for a visit of a maximum of 3 months.” A clause in the agreement allows for its suspension.

Mr Martin rejected concerns that Ireland could no longer criticise the UK government for its refugee policies, or for opting out of deals it does not like. “There was a mechanism for doing this and we won’t do it forever,” he said. “Concerns were raised about how this mechanism could be abused by some.”

“The war has put exceptional pressures on our system and the whole European continent. This is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis – the worst we’ve seen since World War 2. And the amount of displacement is shocking.”

Mr Martin is the first Taoiseach to visit Japan since 2013. He is due to meet Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida tomorrow when he will offer his condolences for the murder of his predecessor Shinzo Abe.

During the visit, Mr Martin, will also discuss trade and investment ties with business and political leaders, and visit the construction site of Ireland House, the state’s largest-ever capital investment abroad.

The Taoiseach also recommended that Irish people protect themselves from the record heat. “We all like a bit of heat in Ireland when we get it but I think a lot of people are uncomfortable with the sheer heat in Ireland over the last couple of days.”

“The heatwaves are bringing it home to people the enormity of the consequences of climate change. It’s here now.”

Asked about claims by his backbenchers and the agricultural sector that a 30 per cent cut in emissions is impossible, he said the State had to balance its policies with the need for food security.

“That has come into sharp relief as a result of the war in Ukraine. You see the extraordinary efforts being made now to try and get the grain out of Ukraine. [The war] illustrates how fragile food supplies can become very quickly in the world and across Europe. But have to make sure we are energy efficient and in the production of food.”

The Taoiseach will leave Tokyo on Thursday morning for Singapore.