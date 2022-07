Gardaí said they are treating the matter as a tragic accident at this time and a file will be prepared for the Coroner. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man in his 60s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Derryounce Lake in Portarlington, Co Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted of the incident at about 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The man was taken from the water and removed from the scene by ambulance to Portlaoise General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí said they are treating the matter as a tragic accident at this time and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.