Some 50 motorists a day fined for speeding over extended period on M7 after new cameras installed

Almost 50 motorists a day are receiving fines for exceeding the speed limit over an extended period on the M7 Dublin-Limerick motorway where new average speed safety cameras have been installed.

New figures provided by An Garda Síochána show a daily average of 47 motorists have been caught driving at average speeds in excess of 120km/h over the distance between Junction 26 (Nenagh West) and Junction 27 (Birdhill) on the M7 in Co Tipperary.

The latest figures show compliance with the speed limit on the 15km-stretch of the motorway has increased significantly since enforcement of the new system began on April 25th.

The Assistant Garda Commissioner in charge of road policing, Paula Hilman, welcomed the increased compliance levels by motorists to 96 per cent.

“People have changed their behaviour. They know if they exceed the average speed limit, there will be consequences,” said Ms Hilman.

Any motorist found to be driving at an average speed in excess of 120km/h between the two junctions is liable for an €80 fine and three penalty points.

Ms Hilman said gardaí would be fully supportive of the increased use of technology, like average speed safety cameras, to try and reduce the number of fatalities on Irish roads.

Ms Hilman pointed out that the compliance rate had increased to 89 per cent after the equipment was installed but before it became operational.

Ms Hilman said data was still being collated in relation to the impact of the new camera system on collisions on that part of the M7.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has confirmed it has decided to fast-track a review of penalties for serious road traffic offences, in response to the sharp increase in road fatalities so far in 2022.

A total of 83 people have been killed on roads in the Republic to date this year compared to 53 in the corresponding period in 2021.

RSA chief executive, Sam Waide, said the review of penalties for offences like speeding, mobile phone use, drink and drug driving, and non-wearing of seat belts was initially due to be completed by the end of 2024 as part of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy.

However, Mr Waide said it had been reprioritised in light of the significant increase in fatalities in 2022 so that it would be completed this year.

The RSA said it was also developing new public awareness campaigns in response to emerging road safety issues.