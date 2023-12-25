‘Sometimes Christmas Day is not a great day at work – sometimes a patient may have had no visitors’

Workers in many sectors around the country have been looking forward to Christmas as a time to switch off from work for a week or, for a lucky few, a fortnight.

But while the fortunate majority are relaxing in front of a roaring fire and a festive movie, or out painting the town red, healthcare workers are amongst the many hardworking people for whom Christmas is just another working day and they will be keeping hospitals and emergency services up and running in case any of us needs assistance during the holiday period and taking care of those who are too unwell to return home.

Colin Plunkett knows exactly what it is like to work at Christmas, and in his role as a nurse has long been used to helping to ensure the smooth running of operations at the oncology department in Tullamore hospital in Co Offaly.

Originally from Dublin, he emigrated to Canada at the age of 28 and, after marrying an Irish girl he met out there, the couple returned to Ireland in 2000 with their three daughters, the eldest of whom is also a nurse at MRH (Midland Regional Hospital) Tullamore.

READ MORE

Working in the oncology haematology inpatient unit (OHIU) since its inception in 2005, Colm works full time and his shifts are usually spread over the seven days of every week, including both day and night shifts.

The 61-year-old says while it can be challenging to work over the festive period it is vital that his unit continues to offer the full service to patients. It was set up to deal with the ever increasing number of patients being treated in the regional oncology haematology day unit who were suffering the negative side effects of chemotherapy or were deteriorating due to the progression of their disease.

“At this stage in my career I don’t differentiate between weekdays and weekends – as every day is a Monday, or a Friday, depending on your ‘head space’. But having said that Christmas is special as it comes but once a year and it is most definitely a family time. So for the few days leading up to it there is an extra effort made by everyone in the hospital to get as many patients as possible discharged in order for them to be able to spend Christmas at home surrounded by their family.

It can be a strange time in the hospital as many services aren’t routinely available and for those working Christmas Day there are many challenges — Colin Plunkett

“This is a particularly important focus in OHIU as in some cases it may possibly be the patient’s last Christmas and perhaps the last time they will spend celebrating with their extended family at home. Also, despite patients’ best efforts to stay well and out of hospital until after Christmas, some don’t succeed and are admitted during that time.

“Also those patients who are too ill to be discharged still need to celebrate with their family, so with that in mind visiting is facilitated at whatever time suits the visitors. These patients still require the same care as on any other day of the year. But we try to make it easier for them with a few festive decorations and a gift from the ward for each patient on Christmas morning. This really helps to make a difference even though it’s not the same for them as being home with family.”

While ever effort is made to ensure that inpatients are given the best opportunity to experience a bit of Christmas cheer, the father of three says the hospital is still a quieter place as most of the patients and staff are at home with their families.

[ ‘We always wear Christmas hats’: The workers who don’t get a day off ]

“It can be a strange time in the hospital as many services aren’t routinely available and for those working Christmas Day there are many challenges,” he says. “But every day is a regular working day over the Christmas and New Year period as providing necessary care takes time and people still require assistance with their normal daily activities such as washing, dressing, feeding and toileting etc, while medications and other medical and nursing procedures still need to be done.

“Patients are also monitored for effectiveness of treatments and potential deterioration – and of course, some patients also die before, during, and after Christmas Day. This is normal and my job is to ensure that they die with dignity and, hopefully, with those they care most about with them at the bedside.

“But sometimes Christmas Day is not a great day at work because even though you know you did a good job and met everyone’s need, sometimes a patient may have had no visitors or family. So when I’m working I try to fill that gap, to let them know that I care and will be truly present with them.”

Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day are now just as busy for us as any other day — Colin Plunkett

Indeed, the oncology nurse says that when he is working over the Christmas period he makes sure to give his all to his patients, because he knows that he will be fortunate enough to go home to his family and enjoy some festive down time even if it’s a day or so outside the norm.

“When I’m working I can focus on the thought that at the end of the day I will go home to my family to celebrate knowing that I have done a good job and tried to make a difference. Depending on the number of patients and the workload, and also whether I finish my shift on time, I may have a glass of wine and some Christmas pudding when I arrive home. These last few years my daughter Siobhán and I have tried to co-ordinate our Christmas and be scheduled off at the same time so we can celebrate with Christmas dinner as a family even though it may not be on December 25th.”

Fergus Gallagher also knows what it is like to work over the festive period, and as an advanced paramedic working with the HSE national ambulance service says Christmas Day is no different from any other day.

Fergus Gallagher.

“Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day are now just as busy for us as any other day,” says the 47-year-old, who lives in Wexford with his wife Sarah. “Historically they tended to be quiet days but that is no longer the case. We might get less road traffic cases on these two days because there is less traffic about but we are kept busy with things like falls at home and people who might have an accident at home.

“We might also be treating people who may have had a heart attack or any type of medical emergency as well. And unfortunately some people might drink too much and we might have to deal with cases like that as well. "

The father of three (aged between 16 and 25), has been in the job for 11 years and is currently working from the ambulance base situated on the Wexford General Hospital campus. He will be working a 12-hour shift from 7am to 7pm on both Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, and having previously worked during this period his family understand that this is sometimes a part of his job.

[ ‘It will not feel the same as it did at home because I am not at home’ - Stories about Christmas from around the world ]

He will celebrate the season with his family on Christmas Eve and his working day will begin the next morning, as soon as he checks out his ambulance service vehicle and starts responding to calls.

But although it is likely to be a busy shift he and his colleagues will give a nod to the season when they head to the hospital canteen for a bite to eat in between call-outs and share some festive chocolates and chat with the other hospital staff. “The ambulance service operates seven days a week for 365 days of the year, and the rosters are the same all year round so a certain amount of staff must be able to work during every holiday season. However, it’s important to be able to share a little festive cheer when we can with the other healthcare staff as they are our family for Christmas Day when we are working.”