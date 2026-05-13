Committee stops short of under-16 social media ban but wants end to ‘harmful’ algorithms

No expert witness had recommended a ban on social media to the Oireachtas Committee, noted chairman Alan Kelly. Photograph: iStock

An Oireachtas Committee has stopped short of recommending a ban on social media for under-16s but has said “harmful” social media recommender algorithms should be turned off and there should be a ban on infinite-scrolling features on platforms.

On Wednesday the Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport published a report on the regulation of online platforms and on supports to improve online safety and participation.

The committee recommends requiring platforms to disable recommender algorithms entirely for children and by default for people over 18.

There should also be the provision of “transparent, independently audited systems that prevent amplification of harmful or extreme content or disinformation”.

The committee recommends a ban on infinite-scroll and continuous-feed design and a ban or limiting of auto-play video features.

According to the report there should also be a ban on algorithmic recommendations that optimise for watch time.

The report does not recommend a ban on social media use for under 16s of the kind proposed by Government Ministers in recent months.

The recommendations do include considering the implementation of a “privacy-preserving, risk-based age classification system”.

At the launch of the report committee members expressed varied views on such a ban, with some remaining open to it. But a recommendation for a ban was not included, amid suggestions teenagers would find a way around any ban and with no expert witnesses having called for one during the committee’s meetings.

The committee heard from organisations such as CyberSafeKids and the Children’s Rights Alliance as well as tech companies such as Google and TikTok during its deliberations.

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In his foreword to the report, committee chairman Alan Kelly said the document had been produced following a period of extensive examination of how social media platforms provided their content to the public.

He wrote: “A ban of under 16s on all social media platforms has received a lot of media attention” and noted how Australia and France had already implemented bans on under 16s and under 15s respectively, with other countries planning to follow.

Kelly added: “However, it should be noted that at no time during these many hearings on online safety was a social media ban for under-16s recommended by any of the expert witnesses.”

Last week, Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan told the Dáil he was exploring options for introducing restrictions on social media use for young people under 16.

He said: “It is Government policy and my firm belief that there should be a restriction at EU level, and I have been engaging with EU counterparts in that regard.”

O’Donovan added that if a common approach were not achieved at EU level, “I will seek Government approval to take action at a national level”.

In February, Tánaiste Simon Harris made similar remarks about the possibility of the Government bringing in its own national age limits for social media, after some European countries decided to try to ban children under 15 or 16 from certain social networks.

Harris said at the time it was still “preferable” for a new age limit for social media to be agreed at European level.