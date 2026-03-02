Newly qualified paramedics accuse HSE of reneging on permanent job promises

The HSE said the organisation will continue to expand its frontline workforce in 2026. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Newly qualified paramedics have accused the Health Service Executive (HSE) of reneging on a commitment to offer them all full-time jobs when they qualified.

The issue involves 76 National Ambulance Service (NAS) trained paramedics who qualified in January having, they said, received repeated assurances they would be employed on permanent contracts.

In an email sent to the then students in December they were told the service was waiting on their exam results but that those who gained the required marks would be given jobs.

“Unless otherwise stated,” the email reads, “your permanent contract will start from 29/12/2025 when results are received”.

Instead, they received emails last week telling them their training contracts had been extended by 16 weeks to allow for a recruitment process intended to fill specific vacancies.

One of those impacted told The Irish Times on Friday they have been told since in online meetings with a senior member of NAS management that a previous commitment they would be able to work within 45km of their homes has also now been dropped.

It was suggested, they said, that there will be enough vacancies to employ everyone but there were no longer any guarantees, no timeline was given and there is widespread concern that a significant number of graduates will be required to relocate.

They said they have been told they will have to go through a recruitment process for jobs as vacancies arise despite having previously come through interviews to get this far and currently working within the system.

[ Ambulance staff to ballot on industrial action after talks failOpens in new window ]

One of the 76 paramedics said the delay had already impacted on their hopes of applying for a mortgage as they are being paid less than they expected to be at this point and would not be considered for a loan on the basis of their short-term contract.

On Friday, the union representing the majority of the country’s NAS paramedics, claimed the move “confirmed that management’s increasingly unilateral approach to industrial relations”.

Sector organiser John McCamley said the offer to those affected of limited fixed-term contracts “with a view to their applying for permanent contracts at some point in the future” was a break with what had previously been “common practice”.

He said the uncertainty created had the potential to cause some of those impacted to seek alternative employment or to take the skills gained through NAS sponsored training abroad.

“We call on management of the HSE and the NAS to reverse this decision and show respect to those who deliver this key public service.”

Trade unions Siptu and Unite are currently balloting their members in the ambulance service in a separate dispute over pay, rostering and grading.

In response to a request for comment, the HSE said there was no embargo on staffing at the NAS and that the organisation will continue to expand its frontline workforce in 2026.

It said: “Graduates completing the programme in 2026 will be eligible to apply for permanent vacancies and new development posts in areas prioritised for expansion, based on service activity and operational need.

“On February 6th, the HSE advised the trade unions of challenges in progressing Year 3 Paramedics to permanent posts under the current processes.

“During this engagement, NAS outlined three specific elements of the existing process that require amendment to ensure that vacant, funded positions can be filled in a timelier manner. These changes are necessary to enable the successful Year 3 cohort to apply for available funded positions as they arise.”