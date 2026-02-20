Doctor practising medicine without insurance ‘beggars belief’, inquiry hears

Dr Chasib Al-Maliky did not attend the two-day inquiry. Photograph: Getty Images

A fitness-to-practise Medical Council inquiry heard that “it beggars belief” that a doctor would practise medicine without appropriate professional indemnity insurance.

Dr Chasib Al-Maliky, with an address in Artane, north Dublin, is alleged between February 14th, 2014, to June 14th, 2024, to have submitted fraudulent certificates of professional indemnity insurance (PII) to his employers, Locomotion Limited and Centric Health.

Al-Maliky, who did not attend the two-day inquiry, secured a permanent contract with Centric Health in April 2023 when he was working at the Donaghmede branch.

In a submission by Ray Motherway, Al-Maliky’s barrister, the inquiry heard he was absent due to ill-health and receiving treatment in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the committee heard further evidence on behalf of Medical Council chief executive Dr Maria O’Kane.

Expert witness Dr Triona Marnell said “it beggars belief” that Al-Maliky “would treat patients without indemnity” and that he did so “for so long” was “concerning”.

She said he had exposed patients to potential harm and this amounted to professional misconduct.

It was alleged he did not have appropriate insurance on one or more dates between January 2015 and July 2017 while working at eight centric health practices in Co Dublin.

It was also alleged that Al-Maliky prescribed oestrogen without adding progesterone for five patients between April and July 2023 while working at Centric Health, Donaghmede Medical Centre, Donaghmede.

The inquiry heard from a “Dr X” whose identity was anonymised at the direction of the committee and who works at Centric Health in Donaghmede.

X said Al-Maliky worked at the practice from April 1st, 2023, to July 17th, 2023.

X said that a locum doctor at the practice in September 2023 noticed Al-Maliky prescribed oestrogen to a patient without also prescribing progesterone.

Taking oestrogen without progesterone can thicken the uterus lining, which can increase the risk of cancer.

Following a trawl through the patients to whom Al-Maliky prescribed hormonal replacement therapy at the Donaghmede practice, five patients were identified who were prescribed oestrogen without also being prescribed progesterone.

X confirmed that none of the patients suffered any physical harm as a consequence of the alleged inappropriate prescribing.

The inquiry told the council on October 20th, 2023, about the inappropriate prescribing by Al-Maliky.

Patricia Dillon SC, legal assessor, advised the committee that a finding of “disgraceful or dishonourable conduct” against Al-Maliky would be a sufficiently serious finding based on what he had done.

Marnell gave evidence that Al-Maliky’s conduct amounted to “disgraceful and dishonourable” conduct and a “serious falling short” of the standards expected of doctors.

The committee will reconvene at a future date to announce its findings.