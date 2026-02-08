Naas General Hospital nurses at ‘breaking point’ ahead of protest over staffing levels

Nurses at Naas General Hospital in Co Kildare are to start a work-to-rule on Monday in a dispute over what their union described as “unacceptable and unsafe staffing” levels.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) members are to stage a lunchtime protest outside the hospital over the issues. The union warned that the action could escalate if staffing levels are not addressed.

“INMO members are dealing with immense pressure, unsafe conditions and continuous redeployment to different clinical areas in order to fill the most dangerous staffing gaps,” said Bernadette Stenson, INMO assistant director of industrial relations.

“The hospital’s ability to meet demand has become entirely dependent on our members stretching themselves to breaking point. They now have no choice but to highlight existing shortfalls by beginning a work-to-rule action.”

Stenson said the nurses “do not want to take this action, but they see no alternative if there is to be meaningful change”.

The HSE previously said it regretted the INMO’s decision to take action “despite ongoing efforts to address and resolve the issues raised”.

“The hospital and region are committed to engaging with the INMO. We are committed to a solution-based approach and are engaging continuously with staff and representatives,” it said.

The workforce at the hospital has increased by more than a quarter over the past four years, the HSE said, and the number of nurse whole-time-equivalents had grown from 358 in December 2022 to 433 last December.

It said management at the hospital “has approved recruitment for funded vacancies, safer staffing posts, maternity leave and agency conversion and continues to actively address longer terms solutions to supporting and enhancing nursing and overall service delivery”.