Nitrous oxide use has led to ‘alarming’ rise in spinal cord damage, Irish hospital finds

Small gas cylinders (nitrous oxide) on the ground at the Square in Portobello, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Young people in Ireland are increasingly being diagnosed with spinal cord damage from recreational use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or whippets, a new study has found.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Neuroradiology, showed that cases of spinal cord damage caused by nitrous oxide have spiked significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

While no such cases were recorded between 2012 and 2020, 14 cases were diagnosed at Beaumont Hospital between 2021 and the end of 2024, with the median age of patients 20 years old.

The research was led by Prof Seamus Looby, honorary associate professor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and consultant neuroradiologist at Beaumont Hospital.

Nitrous oxide misuse has become increasingly common among children and young adults in recent years, driven in part by its low cost and easy availability online for legitimate medical and commercial purposes, the study said.

However, the drug can interfere with the body’s ability to process vitamin B12, leading to a condition called subacute combined degeneration (SACD) of the spinal cord. Symptoms include numbness in the hands or feet and difficulty with balance and co-ordination.

“Increasingly teenagers, many of whom may not use other substances, are inhaling laughing gas canisters as they consider it a bit of harmless fun,” said Prof Looby.

“But what we’re seeing tells a different story. The rise in cases of spinal cord damage since the pandemic is alarming and we hope it prompts greater awareness and education on nitrous oxide’s potential for permanent, damaging effects.”

Prof Looby added that they wanted to encourage anyone experiencing early symptoms to seek medical help and be open about any nitrous oxide use, to facilitate “timely diagnosis and enable treatment to limiting long-term neurological damage”.

Although most patients in the study improved after treatment, none made a full recovery, with all experiencing some degree of lasting neurological damage.

The research, which is the second-largest European case study of nitrous oxide-induced SACD, was carried out in Beaumont Hospital by a dedicated team, including Dr Richard Bruen, radiology registrar, and Dr Sophie Sabherwal, neurology registrar, with input from Dr Lisa Costelloe, consultant neurologist.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward has introduced the Sale of Nitrous Oxide and Related Products Bill in the Dáil, which would require sellers to be licensed and allow purchases only by an approved list of buyers.

Mr Ward has accused the Government of failing to act as the issue has become an increasing problem.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said his department had only seen the legislation in the past week and would need time to consider it.

Mr O’Callaghan, who said anyone taking nitrous oxide was “playing Russian roulette with their health”, told Mr Ward that the sale of the gas for human consumption was already illegal and covered by a number of Acts, including the Psychoactive Substances Act.

It is also illegal under the 1991 Child Care Act to sell it to under-18s for the purpose of causing intoxication.

He said the EU would, from February next year, apply a new classification for the drug and designate it a substance that can harm reproductive health and cause damage to the nervous system.