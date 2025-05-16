Free HRT widely available in pharmacies from June after agreement reached with Department of Health

The free HRT scheme, announced in last year's budget, was delayed due to negotiations between the Irish Pharmacy Union and the Department of Health. Photograph: iStock

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has endorsed a revised scheme to provide free hormone replacement therapy (HRT) from pharmacies from this June, after the Department of Health increased the grant funding paid to participating pharmacists.

HRT is prescribed to treat the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause in women, replacing the hormones that decline during the later years of a woman’s life.

There are different types of HRT treatment, which can come in the form of tablets, skin patches, gels and vaginal creams or pessaries.

In last year’s budget, it was pledged this would be made available for free to all women who need it from January 1st, 2025.

However, negotiations were ongoing between the pharmacy union and the department about how the scheme would operate, which has delayed the implementation of the scheme.

In April, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced a voluntary opt-in scheme for the free provision of the treatment for pharmacies from June 1st, but the IPU did not support it, describing it as unviable for businesses.

It is understood only 100 pharmacies had signed up to the scheme prior to the revision, creating concerns about the widespread availability of the medication after this June date.

In an update on Friday, however, the Minister announced an agreement had been reached with the union.

Under the new arrangement, a pharmacy will receive a dispensing fee of €5 per HRT item, and a €2,000 once-off grant to support transition arrangements including ICT system upgrades. Previously, a grant of €1,000 was offered.

In a statement, Ms Carroll MacNeill said she is “delighted” the scheme will offer women HRT “completely free of charge” from June.

“With the full support of the IPU for the free HRT scheme, I anticipate that every pharmacy will now sign up, which I warmly welcome,” she said.

“Our pharmacists and community pharmacies are pillars of the community. They are the most accessible healthcare profession and are hugely trusted by the public.“

The news of the endorsement of the HRT scheme comes after the Minister the commencement of talks under a new framework agreement with the Department of Health and Health Service Executive aimed at securing the sustainable future of pharmacy services.

The agreement includes commitments to review pharmacy fees, reduce administrative burdens, and support digitalisation. It also paves the way for the much-anticipated expansion of pharmacy services to prescribe medications for a number of common conditions.

Tom Murray, president of the IPU, said the union’s “main priority” with the HRT scheme has been to ensure women receive the medication they need without cost.

“We are endorsing the scheme in good faith, backed by the broader commitments in this framework, including a review of the pharmacy fee structure.”