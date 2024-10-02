Chickenpox vaccine to be offered to babies at 12 months

Some 170 cases of chickenpox resulted in hospitalisation in 2023, the highest number in recent years

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has added a chickenpox vaccine to the childhood immunisation schedule.

The addition of the jab is one in a series of changes for babies born on or after October 1st this year. Under the changes, babies will no longer receive the dose of MenC vaccine at six months.

The chickenpox vaccine, also known as varicella, will be administered at 12 months. At 13 months, there will be a replacement of the combined HIB/MenC with a 6-in-1 and a MenC vaccine.

There are no changes to the number of GP visits required. They remain at 2, 4, 6, 12 and 13 months.

Currently, there is no catch-up programme for babies born before October 1st to receive the chickenpox vaccine.

In 2023, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) recommended the jab be administered to children, stating there is “clear and consistent evidence” it is safe and effective at preventing chickenpox.

Adding the chickenpox vaccine to the childhood immunisation programme would cost €13 million – €28 million over the first five years, depending on whether one or two doses are given, making it “likely to be cost effective”, Hiqa added.

Only hospitalised cases of chickenpox are notified to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). In 2023, there were 170 cases of hospitalised chickenpox notified in Ireland, the highest number notified in recent years. The number of cases of hospitalised chickenpox is highest in the 1 to 9 year old age group.

Chickenpox infection can result in serious illness. Since 2018, there have been four cases of meningitis and 10 cases of encephalitis-related chickenpox reported.

Dr Chantal Migone, consultant in public health medicine at the HSE National Immunisation Office said they are “delighted” to add the vaccine to the schedule.

“Many parents might consider chickenpox to be a mild illness, but for some babies chickenpox and its complications can be very serious, resulting in hospitalisation for 170 cases last year, and in rare cases even death,” she said.

“Adding the chickenpox vaccine to the routine immunisation schedule will ensure the best protection for babies and far fewer serious cases of the disease.”

Dr Mignone said vaccination is “safe, effective, and essential for community immunity”.

“One of the best things you can do for your baby’s health as well as the health of others, is ensuring your baby is up to date with their vaccinations,” she said.