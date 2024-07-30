Mater Hospital asks public to avoid emergency department as access to patients’ records cut off

The Mater Hospital has asked for the public to avoid its emergency department (ED) after access to patients’ electronic health records at the hospital was cut off due to an IT issue on Tuesday.

The hospital said that, because of the IT issues, patients that present to the ED with “non-urgent conditions” will likely experience “lengthy” waiting times.

The hospital noted, however, that those in need of emergency hospital care “will be seen”, and urged such patients “not to delay and to seek such care”.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as other minor injury units or their GP,” the hospital said in a statement.

It is understood that the cause of the IT issues has not yet been determined, having emerged earlier on Tuesday.

The Mater’s Rapid Injury Clinic, located on Smithfield Square in north Dublin, is currently closed due to the system issues.

Outpatient appointments are unaffected by the IT issues, the Mater said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and wish to assure our patients that the hospital is doing everything it can to rectify the issue as quickly as possible,” the hospital said.