More than 85,000 hospital appointments or procedures cancelled so far this year

Cancellations rose 60 per cent in February, 44 per cent in March and 69 per cent in April compared to the same month in 2022.

Almost 85,000 patients have had hospital appointments or procedures cancelled in the first four months of this year, new figures show.

The problem has worsened despite the end of the traditionally busy winter period, with cancellations in April up almost 70 per cent on the same month last year.

As a result, overall waiting lists, and the number of long-waiting patients on lists, have started to grow again, the latest data shows. This is despite massive Government investment in measures aimed at tackling the backlog.

While not explaining the specific reasons for the upsurge in cancellations, the HSE says hospitals may have to cancel scheduled care appointments “due to factors outside their control”. These can include increased admissions to the emergency departments, unforeseen circumstances such as bad weather, infection outbreaks and industrial action and sick leave.

Almost 25,000 appointments and procedures were cancelled in April, the highest monthly figure so far this year. There were 21,731 cancellations in January, 19,519 in February and 18,888 in March.

Cancellation figures rose 60 per cent in February, 44 per cent in March and 69 per cent in April compared to the same month in 2022, according to the figures provided by the HSE to Sinn Féin health spokesman, David Cullinane.

Of the 24,820 cancellations last month, almost 21,000 involved new or returning outpatients. Over 1,200 elective inpatients had their procedures cancelled, along with over 2,000 daycase patients, 725 undergoing gastrointestinal scopes and 98 cancer patients needing chemo.

St Vincent’s University Hospital alone has cancelled almost 11,000 appointments or procedures so far this year.

Mr Cullinane said the cancellations and longer waiting times for patients were the result of Government’s failure to make the necessary investment in hospital and community care.

“The health service is shifting the burden of overcrowded emergency departments on to waiting lists by cancelling procedures on a regular basis and at an increasing rate. The consequences are longer waiting times and delays to patient care.”

Hospitals are short at least 1,000 inpatients beds compared to what is needed, he said, and more than 6,000 people are waiting for home support.

The total number of patients on waiting lists has increased from 870,000 in December to 888,000 last month. The Government says its efforts are focused on reducing the number of long waiters and plans to spend €443 million this year on initiatives aimed at cutting waiting lists. Despite this investment, the number of patients waiting over Sláintecare targets increased by 1,500 last month compared to March.

The number of patients waiting long periods for inpatient and daycase procedures has increased 12 per cent since the start of the year, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, which wants the Government to invest Exchequer surpluses in extra health capacity.

“The State’s forecasted surplus should and must be used for the betterment of patient care – across the totality of the health service, from hospitals to step down and homecare services,” according to IHCA president, Prof Rob Landers.

“Only when capacity is increased and additional consultants are appointed will we see treatment volumes in public hospitals match demand and effectively reduce current unmanageable waiting lists on a sustainable basis.

“The health service is not delivering the right care in the right place at the right time,” Mr Cullinane said. “We are seeing this across primary care now, with longer waiting times for GPs and dentistry, which will lead to worse health outcomes. Waiting times are rising across the board. All of this dysfunction is leading to more emergency presentations which is leading to more cancellations. It is a vicious cycle which has not been broken.”

He called for a multiannual plan to expand hospital capacity and a strategic workforce plan for training and retained qualified staff.

Cancelled appointments are supposed to be rescheduled within six weeks but it is not clear whether this timetable is adhered to.